WATCH: Flight attendant grabs attention with his funny demonstration

Frequent fliers often don’t pay attention to in-flight announcements, despite their critical nature. But one Southwest Airlines flight attendant made sure he not only had everyone’s attention but made everyone on board laugh.
He decided to add some flair to the pre-flight safety demonstration by doing some acrobatics with the inflatable life vest. Everyone on the plane busted up laughing at his antics, which included winking at the crowd and standing against the cabinets.
“LOL hey @SouthwestAir give this man a raise,” Brittney Abernathy (@itsBzy), a flyer, wrote on Twitter while sharing online a video of the demonstration.
There was more! He threw the infant and proceeded to strut down the aisle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LiJuULpHi0
— Bzy Bee (@itsBzy) July 6, 2022
As if that weren’t enough, the man strutted down the aisle while the announcer discussed how to put on a life jacket for a child and then pretended to toss an imaginary “infant.” A man’s voice can be heard asking, “He ain’t threw the infant?! ” in the video.
The strange display was reportedly captured on camera during a journey from Nashville, Tennessee, to Atlanta, Georgia. Passengers were provided with some much-needed humorous relief by the unnamed flight attendant, and many have commented online that this approach should be used on all flights.
In 2018, a video of a Frontier Airlines flight attendant doing something similar went viral, and she was quickly labeled the “world’s funniest” flight attendant.
