Watch: German man breaks 148 coconuts in one minute with his hands

Muhamed Kahrimanovic smashed 148 coconuts in one minute.

It was his sixth attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

Each coconut must be shattered with a single hit from a single hand.

A German martial artist beat the same Guinness World Record for the sixth time by smashing 148 coconuts in one minute with alternating hands.

Muhamed Kahrimanovic, who had previously broken the Guinness record for the most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute five times, attempted to break the record for the sixth time on an Italian television set in Milan.

Watch the video here:

According to Guinness World Records, contestants may set the record with alternating hands, but each coconut must be shattered with a single hit from a single hand.

This was Kahrimanovic’s sixth record-breaking attempt at smashing coconuts with his hands, giving him the nickname Hammer Hands.

