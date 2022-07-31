Watch: Huge screen falls during Hong Kong concert

Anson Lo and Edan Lui were performing with a dozen dancers when an LED screen crashed down.

One dancer is in bad condition, while the other is stable, local media stated.

Authorities have banned the group from performing while they investigate.

The falling screen hit one dancer in the head and body before falling on another as the audience yelled. The other performers hurried to aid those hit by the screen and exhibited the viral recordings.

#BREAKING: A horrible accident erupted as a Hong Kong singing and dancing boy band was hosting their first concert, injuring at least two dancers. Both were said to be conscious when being sent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/y3c7MVyUmn — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) July 28, 2022

Two male dancers were conscious when taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, police added. One dancer is in bad condition, while the other is stable, local media stated.

Three audience members were transported to the hospital, one feeling ill and two in shock, but they required no treatment.

The incident happened during Mirror’s fourth of 12 Hong Kong Coliseum concerts.

Frankie Lui appeared to tumble off the platform while speaking at Tuesday’s event, according to social media clips.

The same night, an online petition about Mirror concert safety gained thousands of signatures. The petition asked organisers to protect Mirror and its dancers by avoiding superfluous stage equipment and high platforms.

Mirror’s creator, Viu, did not respond to a request for comment.

The 12-member band is credited for reviving Cantopop in Hong Kong.

