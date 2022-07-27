Watch: Little girl loses balloon, strangers help her get it back

Watch: Bear visits a Georgia shopping mall and tries to open doors
The bear escaped into nearby woods after being struck by a vehicle...
A little girl became upset at a ferry stop in Argentina. And the cause of her grief was that she appeared to have loses balloon.
The balloon had ascended and been affixed to the roof. It featured her favourite animated character, Peppa the Pig.
It featured her favourite animated character, Peppa the Pig. However, the most endearing thing occurred when a large number of strangers gathered to help her retrieve the balloon.
This video has been quite popular and has been shared on Instagram via the Good News Movement page.
“HUMANITY! It’s not about a balloon… It’s about the people going out of their way to cheer up a stranger. I love the celebration at the end!” the caption accompanying this video states.
There is a good chance that the great depiction of human beauty in this video will make your day.
Watch the video here:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
One user on Instagram adds, “I love seeing this. With all the terrible things going on in the world today it’s so good to see humanity at its best.“
Another user writes, “The person taking the balloon and those helping him up are so precious.”
“This actually made me smile!” is the third response.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.