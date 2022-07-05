Watch: Mahira Khan dance video goes viral 

Mahira Khan dances to ‘Loota Rey’ goes viral, watch video
Mahira Khan's latest dance video takes the internet by storm. In the...
In a recent viral video, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa can be seen dancing together to promote their upcoming movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. This video has won over a lot of people’s hearts.
The new couple in town is getting ready for their upcoming movie, and they are, of course, doing everything they can to get the word out about it.
During a recent event to promote Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, the two main characters danced their hearts out to the film’s title song at Que Cinemas in Lahore.
In the viral video, the Humsafar actor looks stunning in her traditional red peshwas as she performs with the Load Wedding actor to the upbeat songs from their upcoming Eid movie.
Mahira Khan is getting ready for her next movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which she will star in with Fahad Mustafa.
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which is directed by Nabeel Qureshi, was supposed to come out in 2021. But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie didn’t come out when it was supposed to. The story of Mustafa’s character, a notorious cop, is told in the upcoming action-comedy.
