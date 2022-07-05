Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Mahira Khan dance video goes viral 
Watch: Mahira Khan dance video goes viral 

Watch: Mahira Khan dance video goes viral 

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Mahira Khan dance video goes viral 

Mahira Khan dance video goes viral 

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are promoting their upcoming movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
  • In a recent viral video, they can be seen dancing together to the film’s title song.
  • The action-comedy was supposed to come out in 2021, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it won’t be released until now.
Advertisement

In a recent viral video, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa can be seen dancing together to promote their upcoming movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. This video has won over a lot of people’s hearts.

The new couple in town is getting ready for their upcoming movie, and they are, of course, doing everything they can to get the word out about it.

During a recent event to promote Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, the two main characters danced their hearts out to the film’s title song at Que Cinemas in Lahore.

In the viral video, the Humsafar actor looks stunning in her traditional red peshwas as she performs with the Load Wedding actor to the upbeat songs from their upcoming Eid movie.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Advertisement

Mahira Khan is getting ready for her next movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which she will star in with Fahad Mustafa.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which is directed by Nabeel Qureshi, was supposed to come out in 2021. But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie didn’t come out when it was supposed to. The story of Mustafa’s character, a notorious cop, is told in the upcoming action-comedy.

Also Read

Mahira Khan dances to ‘Loota Rey’ goes viral, watch video 
Mahira Khan dances to ‘Loota Rey’ goes viral, watch video 

Mahira Khan's latest dance video takes the internet by storm. In the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IRCTC: The greatest dishes to eat at various railway stations
IRCTC: The greatest dishes to eat at various railway stations
Man morning chai has gone viral for bad reason: Here's why
Man morning chai has gone viral for bad reason: Here's why
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in family’s dining room pic in 15 secs?
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in family’s dining room pic in 15 secs?
Optical Illusion: Find Frog hidden inside Girl’s Bedroom in 7 secs!
Optical Illusion: Find Frog hidden inside Girl’s Bedroom in 7 secs!
Mobile leads to arrest rape suspect after six months
Mobile leads to arrest rape suspect after six months
Why Are Fully Vaccinated People at Risk of Covid-19 Infection?
Why Are Fully Vaccinated People at Risk of Covid-19 Infection?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story