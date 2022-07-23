Watch: Man took his wife’s meme-face pillow on vacation

Raymond Tan Fortunado took his wife Joanna’s meme-face pillow on vacation.

He used it while kayaking, diving, shopping, and eating hotel breakfast.

You made me cry there. My sadness is gone. I love you mamu, he said.

In today’s weird news, a man is called goals by some and amusing by others. He took a printed meme-face pillow on vacation. What’s so strange? His wife’s meme-face was on that pillow. Indeed. His Philippines holiday photos went viral on Facebook. Read on to learn his reasoning.

Raymond Tan Fortunado took his wife Joanna’s meme-face pillow on vacation. According to Kami, Joanna’s work cancelled the couple’s vacation plans at the last minute. freelance model Joanne

To “spend time” with Joanna, Raymond brought a face pillow to Coron. He released a video of the cushion on a conveyor belt before the trip. “You made me cry there. My sadness is gone. Thank you for following me. I love you mamu,” the caption says.

Take a look!

Raymond did touristy things with Joanne’s face pillow. He used it while kayaking, diving, shopping, and eating hotel breakfast.

Raymond checked the pillow’s temperature at the airport and took photos on the plane.

The “lovebirds” were photographed with animals at the zoo, and the photos are adorable.

