WATCH: Monkey slapping woman after eating takes internet by storm

Articles
Screengrabs from a video shared by Bhutni Ke Memes on their Instagram channel

  • The monkey slaps a woman after being fed.
  • The video was uploaded by Bhutni Ke Memes.
  • The video gained many views after it was uploaded 2 days back.
Monkeys have a reputation for being fun and naughty, and their films frequently go popular on social media. A humorous video has emerged on Instagram showing a monkey slapping a woman after she has finished feeding him. Surely you’ve witnessed monkeys fleeing after stealing tourists’ goods or food in tourist areas.

However, if you feed the monkey with affection, they will not make a racket. A girl was observed feeding a monkey with tremendous affection at a tourist attraction. She places food on her hands and hands it to the monkey, who consumes it all.

However, once the meal has been consumed, the monkey slaps the girl. In addition, he dashes away from the location while laughing. The girl is astonished and unwilling to believe this.

The video of a monkey slapping woman was uploaded on a Bhutni Ke Memes Instagram group. Watch below!

Netizens have filled the video’s comment area with laughing emojis and humorous quips after viewing it. Since it was shared two days ago, the video has received over 53 thousand views. One suer wrote, “Bhalai ka jamana hi nhi rha ab to.” Someone else remarked, “Ho gay chal nikal.”

It was amusing, wasn’t it?

