Watch: Monkey wants to kidnap the toddler

  • Twitter user Figen posted a video of a monkey trying to run away with a child.
  • If you look closely, you can see that the monkey’s neck is tied with a rope.
  • It wasn’t trying to kidnap the child; it was just trying to get away from whoever was pulling on the other end of the rope.
On social media, this old video of a monkey trying to run away with a child has been shared a lot again. It shows a monkey on a tiny bike coming close to a child and then running away with it. Some people might have thought it was just another viral video, but if the child had been hurt badly, it could have been dangerous. But if you think that the poor animal was to blame for the whole thing, you need to watch the video again.

At first glance, you see the monkey on a tiny bike coming up to a group of kids sitting on a bench. Then, all of a sudden, as the monkey is leaving, it tries to pull the with it. A man is recording the video, and you can hear him telling everyone what’s going on. At one point, the animal lets go of the child, but then it comes back and pulls the child along. But he couldn’t go very far.

If you think that the monkey in the video caused what happened, you are completely wrong. If you look closely, you can see that the monkey’s neck is tied with a rope. The animal isn’t trying to kidnap the child; it’s just trying to get away from whoever is pulling on the other end of the rope. Most likely, the monkey was just as scared as the child.

The viral video that Figen posted on his Twitter account has been seen by more than 42 million people.

Take a look!

Some people in the comments section seemed confused by the monkey’s behaviour, but others pointed out what could be the most likely reason for the animal’s violent behaviour.

Check out some of the comments:

