Watch: Monkey wants to kidnap the toddler

Twitter user Figen posted a video of a monkey trying to run away with a child.

If you look closely, you can see that the monkey’s neck is tied with a rope.

It wasn’t trying to kidnap the child; it was just trying to get away from whoever was pulling on the other end of the rope.

On social media, this old video of a monkey trying to run away with a child has been shared a lot again. It shows a monkey on a tiny bike coming close to a child and then running away with it. Some people might have thought it was just another viral video, but if the child had been hurt badly, it could have been dangerous. But if you think that the poor animal was to blame for the whole thing, you need to watch the video again.

At first glance, you see the monkey on a tiny bike coming up to a group of kids sitting on a bench. Then, all of a sudden, as the monkey is leaving, it tries to pull the with it. A man is recording the video, and you can hear him telling everyone what’s going on. At one point, the animal lets go of the child, but then it comes back and pulls the child along. But he couldn’t go very far.

If you think that the monkey in the video caused what happened, you are completely wrong. If you look closely, you can see that the monkey’s neck is tied with a rope. The animal isn’t trying to kidnap the child; it’s just trying to get away from whoever is pulling on the other end of the rope. Most likely, the monkey was just as scared as the child.

The viral video that Figen posted on his Twitter account has been seen by more than 42 million people.

Take a look!

Advertisement There is no such thing in the movies! It wanted to kidnap the child. pic.twitter.com/hOAblOEznC — Figen (@TheFigen) July 25, 2022

Some people in the comments section seemed confused by the monkey’s behaviour, but others pointed out what could be the most likely reason for the animal’s violent behaviour.

Check out some of the comments:

The monkey's owner had a chain on the monkey and was pulling him. The monkey just had to hold on. — Jim Tassano (@tembofly) July 25, 2022

Only happened in Indonesia. Advertisement We call it, Topeng Monyet. pic.twitter.com/KKIOKJHpi5 — テディ スーリヤ ヌル | (@teddysnur) July 25, 2022

I've watched this video many times and never realized the monkey was tied 🙆🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — J.Classic-Maestro (@JClassicMaestro) July 25, 2022

At first glance it's not easily noticeable, but that monkey has a cable tied to its neck and is being dragged against its will up the street by the man at the start of the clip, it is holding on to the child to try and save itself. It's an entertainment animal like in a circus — ♠️Doremus🕉️Jessup♠️ (@protik_majumdar) July 25, 2022

OMG, the guy is directing the monkey to take the kid. Holy shit, batman! pic.twitter.com/v08jpTT4C9 — RollWithIt ☮️ (@jbrdtrd) July 25, 2022

I have no idea that it would have been linked it seems strange that a monkey to do so much harm to a child,, I can't figure out why he did so?? Advertisement — Diana (@DianaMarcu10) July 25, 2022

