WATCH: Newlywed couple wows their guests at their wedding

Any Indian wedding celebration would be lacking without the inclusion of music and dancing. One newlywed couple’s first dance as husband and wife has the internet gushing.

The video of the desi couple dancing has been a hit on the internet since most recordings of first dances feature couples from the West. They are having a blast on stage while dancing to “Tumsa Koi Pyaara” by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

In their wedding dress, the bride and groom wowed the crowd by recreating a scene from the Bollywood film Khuddar, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The audience members in the undated video appear to be just as enthusiastic as the pair is about the act.

Watch the video here!

Advertisement Jodi is truly "Made for each other"#ShaadiMubarak pic.twitter.com/eDQk4a3hlo — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 8, 2022

The huge applause the pair received from the crowd at the event was mirrored on social media. Many others expressed their happiness for the couple, hoping that they will always be as in love and in sync as they appeared to be during their dance performance.

Some onlookers also remarked that it was nice to see couples dancing together for a change, given the recent popularity of sangeet performances and entry videos.

Bollywood dancing moves are widely recognized all over the world, not just in India. A Norwegian dance troupe gained international attention last month after their wedding performance choreography went viral, drawing praise from celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Siddharth Malhotra.

