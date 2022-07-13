Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • WATCH: ‘Not Niagara Falls’, video of Jog Falls in Karnataka goes viral
WATCH: ‘Not Niagara Falls’, video of Jog Falls in Karnataka goes viral

WATCH: ‘Not Niagara Falls’, video of Jog Falls in Karnataka goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: ‘Not Niagara Falls’, video of Jog Falls in Karnataka goes viral

Jog Falls in Karnataka district of India – Screengrab/Twitter (@ErikSolheim)

Advertisement
  • A Twitter user shared a beautiful view of a waterfall in Karnataka.
  • The video went viral quickly.
  • A video of the reverse flowing of water also went viral.
Advertisement

During the monsoon season, when the rains are particularly intense, waterfalls take on a particularly stunning appearance. It seems that a video of Jog Falls in Karnataka is becoming rather popular online.

Jog Falls in Karnataka is a stunning natural attraction, especially during the rainy season.

Advertisement

A video showing water flowing backward in Maharashtra’s Naneghat recently went viral on social media.

Water from a waterfall between the two mountains was depicted flowing upwards instead of down. The rain and wind at Naneghat created a breathtaking scene.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, tweeted a link to the footage.

Also Read

WATCH: 18-second video of changing seasons leaves viewers stunned
WATCH: 18-second video of changing seasons leaves viewers stunned

A YouTube user uploaded a video of four seasons in a signal...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Malaysian restaurant sells papad as
Malaysian restaurant sells papad as "Asian Nachos"
Netflix ask users to name characters with whom they will swap lives
Netflix ask users to name characters with whom they will swap lives
Can you find the cat buried in Harsh Goenka popular brain teaser?
Can you find the cat buried in Harsh Goenka popular brain teaser?
Great-grandmother with dementia meets grandson, sings him song
Great-grandmother with dementia meets grandson, sings him song
Young child enters Mensa after learning to read and count at age 2
Young child enters Mensa after learning to read and count at age 2
Optical illusion: Can you find the cat concealed in this?
Optical illusion: Can you find the cat concealed in this?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story