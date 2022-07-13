WATCH: ‘Not Niagara Falls’, video of Jog Falls in Karnataka goes viral

A Twitter user shared a beautiful view of a waterfall in Karnataka.

The video went viral quickly.

A video of the reverse flowing of water also went viral.

During the monsoon season, when the rains are particularly intense, waterfalls take on a particularly stunning appearance. It seems that a video of Jog Falls in Karnataka is becoming rather popular online.

Jog Falls in Karnataka is a stunning natural attraction, especially during the rainy season.

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

A video showing water flowing backward in Maharashtra’s Naneghat recently went viral on social media.

Water from a waterfall between the two mountains was depicted flowing upwards instead of down. The rain and wind at Naneghat created a breathtaking scene.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, tweeted a link to the footage.

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.

Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R Advertisement — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022

