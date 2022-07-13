WATCH: ‘Not Niagara Falls’, video of Jog Falls in Karnataka goes viral

WATCH: 18-second video of changing seasons leaves viewers stunned
During the monsoon season, when the rains are particularly intense, waterfalls take on a particularly stunning appearance. It seems that a video of Jog Falls in Karnataka is becoming rather popular online.
Jog Falls in Karnataka is a stunning natural attraction, especially during the rainy season.
This is not Niagara Falls…
This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022
A video showing water flowing backward in Maharashtra’s Naneghat recently went viral on social media.
Water from a waterfall between the two mountains was depicted flowing upwards instead of down. The rain and wind at Naneghat created a breathtaking scene.
Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, tweeted a link to the footage.
When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.
Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3RAdvertisement
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022
