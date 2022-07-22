Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Savage rat kills in New York

Watch: Savage rat kills in New York

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Savage rat kills in New York

New York City boxcutter attack caught on video in heart of tourist capital

Advertisement
  • The video was uploaded to Instagram and posted by the page titled “What is New York”.
  • The video has been seen over 1.7 million times, and there have been 65,000 likes given to it.
  • It shows a large rat viciously biting a pigeon on a sidewalk in New York City.
Advertisement

On social media, people are sharing a shocking video of a savage rat killing a pigeon in New York City. The video shows the savage rat killing the pigeon in a brutal way on a sidewalk. The rat can be seen in New York City in the video. The video was posted on Instagram by the “What is New York” page, which has more than 1.3 million followers. The video has been watched more than 1.7 million times, and 65,000 people have liked it.

Someone named Jessie Salinas was the first person to post the Instagram video. Jessie Salinas took a picture of the fight on the street in the Clinton Hill neighbourhood of Brooklyn, which is right under the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway.

In the video, you can see the bird flapping its wings frantically as the mouse cruelly drags it across the sidewalk. After the rat has eaten some of the pigeons, it takes it back to its home and finishes eating it under a car.

One of our users posted a comment that said, “Who needs the Discovery Channel when you’re walking the streets of New York!” One person said, “Damn, I think I’m traumatized,” while another user wrote the same thing.

Watch this video that’s going viral down below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Jessie Salinas (@jessie.salinas)

Also Read

Crocodiles spotted in residential areas
Crocodiles spotted in residential areas

There are more than 300 crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River. The authorities...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story