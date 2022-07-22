The video was uploaded to Instagram and posted by the page titled “What is New York”.

The video has been seen over 1.7 million times, and there have been 65,000 likes given to it.

It shows a large rat viciously biting a pigeon on a sidewalk in New York City.

Someone named Jessie Salinas was the first person to post the Instagram video. Jessie Salinas took a picture of the fight on the street in the Clinton Hill neighbourhood of Brooklyn, which is right under the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway.

In the video, you can see the bird flapping its wings frantically as the mouse cruelly drags it across the sidewalk. After the rat has eaten some of the pigeons, it takes it back to its home and finishes eating it under a car.

One of our users posted a comment that said, “Who needs the Discovery Channel when you’re walking the streets of New York!” One person said, “Damn, I think I’m traumatized,” while another user wrote the same thing.

Watch this video that’s going viral down below:

