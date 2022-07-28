Watch: Squirrel becomes intoxicated after consuming fermented pears

A viral video shows that squirrels do not react well to fermented drinks.

The video, which was uploaded on Twitter, has received over 662K views in less than twenty-four hours.

It also includes the phrase Squirrel eats fermented pears and gets drunk.

The video depicts a squirrel barely able to maintain its balance after consuming pears.

There are a lot of videos on the Internet of drunk people dropping their drinks and making a few mistakes.

You may be mistaken, though, if you thought that only the humble among us stumble a bit after a few drinks.

A viral video shows that, similarly to humans, squirrels do not react well to fermented drinks.

The video, which was uploaded on Twitter, depicts a squirrel consuming fermented pears.

After many mouthfuls of the fermented pears, the squirrel is scarcely able to stand.

The video posted by “Figen” also includes the phrase “Squirrel eats fermented pears and gets drunk. Aww,” using the love and laughter emojis.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement Squirrel eats fermented pears and gets drunk!

Awwwwww ❤️😂😂pic.twitter.com/TRC7SSkRa4 — Figen (@TheFigen) July 27, 2022

The video has received over 662K views in less than twenty-four hours.

Several users have responded to the post by noting how adorable the video is.

A person stated, “Aww…The poor thing has not got a clue…Or maybe he does and he likes it? This happens to birds too.“

Someone else commented, “It wasn’t such a good idea snacking the pears.”

It wasn't such a good idea snacking the pears;-) https://t.co/qIsorZwsxa — GuillaumeWim (@GuillaumeWim) July 28, 2022

A comment reads, “I do not advocate getting squirrels drunk, but it does look like fun.”

I do not advocate getting squirrels drunk, but it does look like fun. https://t.co/26QYkB7r2W — DRMNA.INFO 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@drmna_info) July 28, 2022

A few users of a social media platform admitted, “We’ve all been there.”

Advertisement We’ve all been there https://t.co/ofmgQPb9Bu — J. Kyle Lomenick (@kylelomenick) July 28, 2022