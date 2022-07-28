Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Squirrel becomes intoxicated after consuming fermented pears
Watch: Squirrel becomes intoxicated after consuming fermented pears

Watch: Squirrel becomes intoxicated after consuming fermented pears

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Squirrel becomes intoxicated after consuming fermented pears

Screengrab from a video shared by @TheFigen on Twitter

Advertisement
  • A viral video shows that squirrels do not react well to fermented drinks.
  • The video, which was uploaded on Twitter, has received over 662K views in less than twenty-four hours.
    • Advertisement
  • It also includes the phrase Squirrel eats fermented pears and gets drunk.

The video depicts a squirrel barely able to maintain its balance after consuming pears.

There are a lot of videos on the Internet of drunk people dropping their drinks and making a few mistakes.

You may be mistaken, though, if you thought that only the humble among us stumble a bit after a few drinks.

A viral video shows that, similarly to humans, squirrels do not react well to fermented drinks.

Advertisement

The video, which was uploaded on Twitter, depicts a squirrel consuming fermented pears.

After many mouthfuls of the fermented pears, the squirrel is scarcely able to stand.

Also Read

Viral Video: Dog sliding into pool is hilarious
Viral Video: Dog sliding into pool is hilarious

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden' that posts...

The video posted by “Figen” also includes the phrase “Squirrel eats fermented pears and gets drunk. Aww,”   using the love and laughter emojis.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 662K views in less than twenty-four hours.

Several users have responded to the post by noting how adorable the video is.

A person stated, “AwwThe poor thing has not got a clueOr maybe he does and he likes it? This happens to birds too.

Advertisement

Someone else commented, “It wasn’t such a good idea snacking the pears.”

A comment reads, “I do not advocate getting squirrels drunk, but it does look like fun.”

Advertisement

A few users of a social media platform admitted, “We’ve all been there.”

Also Read

Man plays tune Zara Zara on flute, taking Internet by storm
Man plays tune Zara Zara on flute, taking Internet by storm

The video has gone viral, accumulating over 5 million likes and several...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread
Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread
Twitter in awe after watching video of cheetah catching a deer
Twitter in awe after watching video of cheetah catching a deer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story