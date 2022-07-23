Watch: Teacher gives her students new shoes, lets see their reactions

Instagram video shows a teacher giving everyone in her class new shoes.

Online, people are loving a video of a teacher who went above and beyond to help her students. The Instagram video shows her giving everyone in her class new shoes. There’s a chance that you’ll be happy after watching the clip.

Reads a part of the caption, “TEACHER SURPRISES ENTIRE CLASS WITH NEW SNEAKERS: @teachinthe6ix writes: ‘My students come from all different walks of life and some don’t have the simple luxuries that we often take for granted, such as shoes’.”

It further added, “She wanted her students to feel comfortable and confident for their next steps…. so she fundraised enough to get a pair of @niketoronto [Nike] airforces for each student & @mackhouseinc [Mack House] to have them come in to help the students design and customize their own pair. What an amazing teacher!!”

The video starts with the teacher talking about the shoes with the students. Then the clip shows kids colouring their own shoes to make them unique.

Check out the amazing video:

As one user commented, “LOVE THIS! They will always remember her!” while another commented, “This was so beautiful to watch. Love and talents,” A third expressed, “She’s going down in those kids’ history books as ‘the coolest teacher I ever had’ totally nailed it,” and then a fourth one stated, “So wonderful !!!! So happy for these students and this teacher who went the extra mile! Teachers are so important.”

