WATCH: The Great Khali arguing with tool booth employees goes viral

The Great Khali has been spotted arguing with toll booth employees.

Randid did not have his ID card.

He accused employees of blackmailing him.

A video shows Dalip Singh Rana, aka The Great Khali, arguing with toll booth employees in Ludhiana, Punjab, about unpaid tolls. When asked for identification, Khali can be seen slapping an employee of the toll booth in the footage. But the video does not show the ex-wrestler slapping the toll collector.

Former WWE world heavyweight champion was seen exiting his vehicle, removing the barricade, and driving away in the footage. To which the toll collector replies, “You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card,” to which Rana answers, “You are blackmailing me.” Next, the worker clarifies, “We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it.” “I do not have an ID card,” It is clear from the video that Rana does not have an identification card.

Khali was traveling from Jalandhar, Punjab to Karnal, Haryana on Monday when the incident allegedly occurred. To which Khali responded by saying the toll booth employees were “blackmailing” him. Khali later explained the event in an Instagram post, stating the plaza employees “misbehaved” with him because he refused to take a “selfie,” and that he then made some “racist” statements as a result.

According to a Tuesday report from the Ladhowal police station, neither side has filed a formal complaint.

