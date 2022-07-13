WATCH: Video of men saving calf goes viral

Humans can show kindness by helping animals.

A group of men saved a calf from falling off a steep. cliff.

They tied the calf with a rope.

Even though they lack the cognitive abilities of humans, humans can nevertheless benefit from showing kindness to animals. Such a moving video that will make you feel good about humanity has recently gone viral. In the film, a band of youthful heroes risks everything to rescue a helpless calf from a steep slope. The Vavanje neighborhood in Panvel taluka is the location of the crime.

It was said that the calf had been abandoned in the valley for three or four days. In order to save the calf, the local teenagers banded together to stage a daring rescue. The youngsters started by tying the calf to a rope. They then drew the calf back up the steep valley with all their strength. At last, they were able to raise the calf.

The video of the youths coming together to save the calf has gone viral, and they have been praised for their selflessness and solidarity.

Watch video!

Advertisement This group of gents in Panvel, Maharashtra in India took a huge risk on a steep slippery slope to save a calf’s life. The world needs MOO-re people like them.#TBTweets #Panvel #Maharashtra #India pic.twitter.com/aaIp5EfqMh — Tushar Bedi (@tusharbedi) July 11, 2022

