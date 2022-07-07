Watch: World’s Biggest Chicken, Netizens calls it Dinosaur

Video of what is thought to be the biggest chicken in the world, a giant rooster, is going viral on social media.

A video of what is thought to be the biggest chicken in the world, a giant rooster, is going viral on social media. Even though the video is old, it just showed up again on the Instagram page ‘animals.hilarious’. It has been seen almost 700k times and liked 38k times.

On the reel, a huge Brahma chicken that is 3 feet tall walks around his pen. The people watching were shocked because the giant rooster looked normal before the chicken came out. But when the chicken comes out, flaps its wings, and stands up straight in front of the camera, people are shocked by how big it is. The huge rooster lives on a farm in Kosovo. It weighs 7.7 kg, which is more than 2 kg more than the average bird of its kind.

Brahma chickens are a large breed of chickens that were developed in the United States from birds that were brought there from the Far East. A Brahma cockerel weighs an average of just 5.5kg.

Check out the video below:

People who watched the video couldn’t believe what they had just seen. They said it was a fake or that it was a man in a chicken suit. But the video is real, though it’s hard to believe. Many people on the Internet said that it’s neither a chicken nor a Demogorgon (the monster from Stranger Things).

Some of the comments on the post are as follows:

