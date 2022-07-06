Wedding guests set decorations on fire

In the West, it’s customary to set off firecrackers at the conclusion of a wedding.

In the West, it’s customary to set off firecrackers at the conclusion of a wedding. However, when a guest unintentionally ignited a fire, one family’s enjoyment briefly turned into fear. Fortunately, it was swiftly corrected, but the “drunken” man’s antics have gained widespread attention online.

The 1992 Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy” is heard playing on speakers as the bearded, obviously inebriated man is shown dancing behind a woman. Then, out of nowhere, the firecrackers in his palm set the flowery ornamentation on a wooden barrel behind him on fire.

The man is shown blithely dancing along, unaware of what is happening behind him, as the person taking the video and the other guests can be heard yelling “ahhhhh…fire…fire.”

Pulling the white tulle curtain from the entrance gate, another woman is seen trying to block the flames from entering the barn. Now the male is also seen putting out the flames. He is shown casually removing the flaming ornament with his arm as commotion breaks out, complete with yelling and laughter.

After a short while, he can be seen attempting to put out the flames by stomping on the flaming ornament while another man approaches to spray water on it. As the fire was out, the other guests could breathe a sense of relief, but the man appeared unfazed and continued to groove.

This how drunk I’m tryna be at my wedding pic.twitter.com/RchInxywDa — Thomas (@ThomasMightSnap) July 2, 2022

The Daily Mail claims that the original TikTok video has been removed. The video, however, has received over 13 million views since it was posted to Twitter.

While everyone was relieved that nothing awful occurred, many emphasized how it could have been far worse if it had not been contained in time. Others, though, were merely amazed at his ability to extinguish the flames while having “no concern in the world.”

