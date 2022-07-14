Woman scolded by cashier for driving reverse through drive-thru

Screengrabs from a video shared by Shelby Lee on her TikTok account

A woman was scolded by cashier for driving the wrong way.

Many TikTok users sided with the woman.

Some suggested her to park the car and go inside the resturant.

In a video posted by Shelby Lee on her TikTok account, she can be seen scolded by a cashier at a counter when she was driving the opposite way through a drive-thru.

Lee claims that in order to use the drive-thru at fast food joints, she must reverse through the lane because the steering wheel is on the opposite side of the car from the windows on her 1994 Nissan Skyline.

Nonetheless, after placing an order at a McDonald’s and reversing through the lane, she was recently questioned about her method on TikTok.

More than 1.4 million people have watched the video of Lee driving backward across a parking lot until she is stopped at the second window, where a worker asks her why she is going the wrong way.

“Is there a reason you came this way?” the clerk asks Lee, who responds: “My steering wheel is on this side.”

“That’s dangerous for other cars,” the worker responds before telling her, “I’ll give it to you now” but suggesting there could be a problem “next time.”

Lee looked unhappy as she waited for her receipt, bank card, and order before driving off.

Many TikTokers agreed with Lee that the employee had no reason to be annoyed, while others disagreed and thought the employee had done nothing wrong.

“Me personally I wouldn’t let her tell me how to drive my car that’s just me,” one TikToker wrote.

“Only dangerous if you can’t drive backwards,” added another.

“Was there a reason calling her a ‘Karen’ tho? She has every right to check you and she was actually nice about it,” someone wrote.

“She’s not being a Karen she just has common sense,” agreed another.

“So antisocial she’d rather go through the drive-through in reverse than go inside. I feel you girl lol,” one laughed.

Some advised Lee to park and enter the eatery in the future.

