World Record: Idaho man breaks 83 matches in 30 seconds

Idaho man breaks a Guinness World Record.

David Rush used only his hands to break 83 matches in one minute.

He lined up the broken matches in play-dough to make a fire snake.

A person from Idaho broke a Guinness World Record when he used only his hands and breaks 83 matches in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education and set the same record with 91 matches in one minute in 2019, said he tried to improve his method.

Rush said, “I increased my speed dramatically using hand-strengthening exercises and a single-hand technique to break each match.”

He said that 21 of the matches he broke during the effort couldn’t be counted because they didn’t break in half completely. This brought his official total to 83. It was enough to beat the old record of 67, which Manish Jasuja had set in January of 2021.

Rush says, “My sons and I then lined up all the broken matches in homemade play-dough to make a fire snake.”

Check out the video below:

Earlier, A former NFL player and the coach of his college football team entered a record for the “highest altitude catch of an American football” in the Guinness World Records.

The highest an American football has been caught from is 188.9 m. (620 ft). The ball was thrown at the player from a helicopter by someone else. On April 23, 2021, the University of Arizona Football team, Rob Gronkowski, and Jedd Fisch (all from the United States) did it on the football field at the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona.

