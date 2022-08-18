18-year-old Pakistani girl marries 55-year-old man

Farooq is getting married for the first time.

People say that love has no age, race, or other limits. In the same way, an 18-year-old Pakistani girl just got married to a 55-year-old man, which shocked both of their families. What’s interesting is that music, especially Bobby Deol’s songs, brought the two of them closer together.

Reports say that Muskaan, who was 18 at the time, lived near where Farooq lived. Muskaan liked music and would sing melodies, and Farooq liked to listen to her. Farooq started going to Muskaan’s house slowly but surely. When Muskaan found out that Farooq likes him, she started giving him hints like singing Na Milo Humse Zyada, a song from Bobby Deol’s Badal.

Farooq said that Muskaan had told him she loved him first. Farooq said that Muskaan’s singing really impressed him, which is why he started to like her. Muskaan, on the other hand, said that she liked the way Farooq talked a lot. They both said they loved each other, but their families and friends were against them getting together. But they both got married anyway, which was against what their parents and society thought was right.

Farooq is getting married for the first time. Farooq and Muskaan said they love each other a lot and would do anything for each other. Farooq says he’s very lucky to have a girlfriend like Muskaan. Recently, YouTuber and influencer Syed Basit Ali talked to a “unique couple” about their love story. The “unique couple” opened up about how they met and fell in love. The video has gone viral and has been met with a range of responses.

Watch the video below:

