3-year-old breaks cube-solving record in 5 minutes

Divisha Bhansali solved a three-layered, two-way, and premix cube in five minutes. T

he previous record for solving a cube took three hours.

Divisha’s mother says it took her 40 days to teach her daughter how to solve a cube.

What do you think a 2- or 3-year-old will do? Well, kids in that age range can do a lot these days, but their cute antics still ruin everything. But this girl has taken things a step further. Well, Divisha Bhansali, who is only 3 years old, has a cube-solving record to her name. You did read that correctly. And you should keep reading to learn more about her life.

Divisha Bhansali is almost 3 years old. She lives in the Delhi neighbourhood of Vivek Vihar. But she has already won the prize for being the youngest person to solve a three-layered, two-way, and premix cube. And what’s even more amazing is that Divisha did all of this in just five minutes. You did read that correctly. The Indian Cube Association says that the child who used to hold the record took three hours.

Aarti Bhansali, Divisha’s mother, said that she liked to solve cubes on her own. She wanted her daughter to be smart from the start, so when she was two, she started teaching her the basics. One day while studying, Divisha picked up a cube and started to figure out how to solve it. Aarti thought about showing her daughter how to solve a cube as her daughter became more interested. Aarti said that it took her only 40 days to teach Divisha what she knew.

Vishal Bhansali, Divisha’s father, says that it takes 20 math calcul ations to solve a cube, so it’s not that easy. Because of this, it’s hard for anyone to solve it in just five minutes. He said he was very proud of his daughter for being able to win the fastest cube-solving record.

