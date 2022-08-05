5-year-old girl expelled for having lesbian mothers

Zoey Parker’s adoptive parents were told their same-sex marriage didn’t match the school’s principles.

The couple adopted the 5-year-old when her father died at work in September 2020.

Zoey has received offers from local Christian kindergartens.

A kindergartener in Louisiana, US, was thrown out of her religious school because her parents are same-sex as they are lesbian mothers. Emily and Jennie Parker were told by the school’s director and pastor on Saturday that their marriage didn’t match the school’s principles and they needed to find another school for their daughter, Zoey.

Jennie Parker, 31, stated, “Because of our lifestyle choices, we wouldn’t be a good fit for the school,”

Emily, 28, and her wife were told during the conference that the religious-based school will educate students that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Zoey’s aunt is Emily. The couple adopted the 5-year-old when her 22-year-old father died at work in September 2020.

“She lost her father, she lost her mother and now she’s losing her school which she loves very much,” Jennie said KPLC.

In a statement, the school defended its decision to expel Zoey by noting, “There are times where our commitment to upholding our Christian values will not line up with the values of other people. This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them,” This doesn’t mean we hate them.

Emily and Jennie Parker have community support. Zoey has received offers from local Christian kindergartens.

Jennie said, “It’s a blessing in disguise. We have an opportunity to bring her to a school which is a little closer and it’s a new opportunity for her to make new friends.”

