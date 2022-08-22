Adorable Video: Puppy playing with butterfly

A puppy playing with a butterfly is one video that will make you smile.

Netizens can’t stop gushing about how cute and beautiful the moment was.

A puppy playing with a butterfly is one video that will make you smile for sure. In the video, a cute little dog lets a butterfly sit on his nose so they can be friends. The dog sniffs the butterfly without making sudden moves, so it doesn’t hurt it.

Dogs are, without a doubt, great friends and full of love and kindness. They are loving and accepting and can feel and understand many different emotions. That’s why cute dog videos are the most popular and most watched animal videos on the internet.

A Twitter account called Buitengebieden posted the video with the simple caption, “Puppy and a butterfly.”

Click here to see the video:

Puppy and a butterfly.. Advertisement 🎥 IG: theadventuresofaspen pic.twitter.com/A3bzcpMhGb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 21, 2022

The video has been watched 1 million times and retweeted about 5000 times. Netizens can’t stop gushing about how cute and beautiful the moment was. Many of them say it’s the best thing they’ve ever seen.

People on social media were touched by how kind the dog was. “Smiles to start your day, or end your night.” wrote one person. “The most wholesome thing I’ve seen today.” said someone else. A third person said, “Oh my gosh, who cute is this?”

