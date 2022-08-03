Agra Shop Sells Gold Ghevar on Raksha Bandhan for Rs 25,000/kg

Ghevar is a Rajasthani dessert made of milk, ghee, flour, sugar, and dry fruits.

Raksha Bandhan, which honours brother-sister bonds, is approaching, and shops and companies are seeking to attract clients. Now, an Agra shop sells Gold Ghevar! Ghevar is a Rajasthani dessert made of milk, ghee, flour, sugar, and dry fruits.

This store created ghevar with 24-karat gold. Agra’s Braj Rasayan Mitthan Bhandar makes the exquisite mithai. Since it arrived, people have flocked to the candy store to buy it. Sold thus far: 12 kilogramme Golden Ghevar.

How much? Gold-topped ghevar costs 25,000 per kg.

ANI Hindi tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh: Specially ‘Golden Ghevar’ is being made in Agra for Raksha Bandhan. The price of Golden Ghevar is Rs 25,000 per kg. The specialty of this Ghevar is that it is covered with 24 carat gold.”

The golden ghevar comprises pistachios, almonds, peanuts, and walnuts, says Tushar Gupta of Braj Rasayan Sweets Bhandar. Topped with ice cream-flavoured malai.

Shishir Bhagat, president of FAVM’s sweet cell, says Teej and Rakshabandhan markets are booming following two years of COVID. ”Although this pace is marginal as of now, but as the date of festivals gets closer, we will see good response in the market,” he said.

