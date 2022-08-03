Alabama authorities searching for a kangaroo on loose

A kangaroo has been spotted roaming free in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

The sheriff’s office is attempting to identify the owner of the animal.

It was spotted hopping along Rose Boulevard near US Highway 82 on Tuesday morning.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported that animal control deputies are collaborating with Bigham Farms and Exotics to capture the kangaroo sighted hopping along Rose Boulevard near US Highway 82 on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the kangaroo did not flee Bigham Farms and Exotics. The sheriff’s office is attempting to identify the owner of the animal.

Deputy Martha Hocutt advised a US news outlet, “Do not try to approach it.”

“These are wild animals; these are not the cute little fuzzies. They can hurt you; kangaroos can hurt you. We don’t know what food and water source he has had, so that can make him a little more dangerous.”

