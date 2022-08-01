Albino alligator is born in Florida reptile park

Florida sheriff’s office parking garage gets visited by an alligator
The Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park in Kenansville, Florida, said that an Albino alligator was born in a nest with eight other eggs on Saturday, in a post on their Facebook page.
The baby’s parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, are both albinos. This means that their bodies have no colour at all.
The park says that it is the only place where albino alligators can be raised successfully. The park said that the albino parents were able to hatch another albino baby on Saturday. This is the third year in a row that they have been able to do this.
At an alligator park in Florida, an albino alligator hatched for the third year in a row, and the park told people about it.
