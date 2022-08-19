An anonymous girl proposes a man in this unique way!

A girl proposes man in a very interesting way.

Her unusual way to propose is to get attention on social media.

Yet it is unclear who Faisal Imran is or where this advertisement was displayed.

Advertisement

Pakistani youth are developing original means of expressing their affection for one another.

In the most recent development, a mysterious girl proposed to a man she loved using pink billboards across the street that were digital streamers. The sight of digital-style proposals on streamers on a street surprised the people of Lahore.

Will you always be mine? was written on streamers where a mystery female requested Faisal Imran’s approval to live with her for the rest of time.

This unusual way to propose is getting attention on social media, yet it is unclear who Faisal Imran is or where this advertisement was displayed. Naturally, the proposal has sparked internet users’ interest in learning more about the girl and Faisal Imran’s identities.

Also Read LinkedIn post regarding a man’s wife’s cancer battle. Internet weeps Zahara had stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, highly malignant breast cancer that...