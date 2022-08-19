Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anonymous girl proposes man in this unique way!

Anonymous girl proposes man in this unique way!

Articles
Advertisement
Anonymous girl proposes man in this unique way!

An anonymous girl proposes a man in this unique way!

Advertisement
  • A girl proposes man in a very interesting way.
  • Her unusual way to propose is to get attention on social media.
  • Yet it is unclear who Faisal Imran is or where this advertisement was displayed.
Advertisement

Pakistani youth are developing original means of expressing their affection for one another.

In the most recent development, a mysterious girl proposed to a man she loved using pink billboards across the street that were digital streamers. The sight of digital-style proposals on streamers on a street surprised the people of Lahore.

Will you always be mine? was written on streamers where a mystery female requested Faisal Imran’s approval to live with her for the rest of time.

This unusual way to propose is getting attention on social media, yet it is unclear who Faisal Imran is or where this advertisement was displayed. Naturally, the proposal has sparked internet users’ interest in learning more about the girl and Faisal Imran’s identities.

Also Read

LinkedIn post regarding a man’s wife’s cancer battle. Internet weeps
LinkedIn post regarding a man’s wife’s cancer battle. Internet weeps

Zahara had stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, highly malignant breast cancer that...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story