Arctic wolf escapes enclosure in Ontario

Niagara Regional Police Service warns Port Colborne residents to look for a white Arctic wolf that escaped

A white Arctic wolf has escaped from its enclosure in the Niagara region, prompting police in Ontario to issue a public alert.

The Niagara Regional Police Service warned Port Colborne residents through Twitter that a wolf had “escaped its enclosure in the area of Main Street West in Port Colborne.”

The police stated in a press statement that the wolf was recovered from northern Ontario.

The wolf, according to a police official, is a female named “Boo.”

The spokesperson advised citizens to maintain a safe distance if they encounter an animal on the loose.

“Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run, making its capture more difficult,” NRPS spokesperson Phil Gavin told a Canadian news agency.

