Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Arctic wolf escapes enclosure in Ontario
Arctic wolf escapes enclosure in Ontario

Arctic wolf escapes enclosure in Ontario

Articles
Advertisement
Arctic wolf escapes enclosure in Ontario

Niagara Regional Police Service warns Port Colborne residents to look for a white Arctic wolf that escaped

Advertisement
  • A white Arctic wolf has escaped from its enclosure in Ontario, prompting police to issue a public alert.
  • Police advised citizens to maintain a safe distance if they encounter an animal on the loose.
  • NRPS spokesperson Phil Gavin, “Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run”.
Advertisement

A white Arctic wolf has escaped from its enclosure in the Niagara region, prompting police in Ontario to issue a public alert.

The Niagara Regional Police Service warned Port Colborne residents through Twitter that a wolf had “escaped its enclosure in the area of Main Street West in Port Colborne.”

Also Read

Viral Video: Baby gorilla steals his sleeping brother’s snack
Viral Video: Baby gorilla steals his sleeping brother’s snack

Infant Mudasumbwa tries to sneak his older brother Urungano's snack while he's...

The police stated in a press statement that the wolf was recovered from northern Ontario.

The wolf, according to a police official, is a female named “Boo.”

The spokesperson advised citizens to maintain a safe distance if they encounter an animal on the loose.

Advertisement

“Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run, making its capture more difficult,” NRPS spokesperson Phil Gavin told a Canadian news agency.

Also Read

Little girl replicates her mom while she work from home
Little girl replicates her mom while she work from home

This video has gone viral for the sweetest reasons. Her name is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story