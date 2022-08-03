Arctic wolf escapes enclosure in Ontario

Viral Video: Baby gorilla steals his sleeping brother’s snack
A white Arctic wolf has escaped from its enclosure in the Niagara region, prompting police in Ontario to issue a public alert.
The Niagara Regional Police Service warned Port Colborne residents through Twitter that a wolf had “escaped its enclosure in the area of Main Street West in Port Colborne.”
The police stated in a press statement that the wolf was recovered from northern Ontario.
The wolf, according to a police official, is a female named “Boo.”
The spokesperson advised citizens to maintain a safe distance if they encounter an animal on the loose.
“Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run, making its capture more difficult,” NRPS spokesperson Phil Gavin told a Canadian news agency.
