Artist mimics stars reacting to Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot

Viral: Man stunned footpath cracks seconds after he walks on it
A footpath cracked seconds after a man walked on it. The video,...
The majority of you may already be aware of Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot.
The actor stripped down for a photoshoot with Paper Magazine, and his naked photos generated a tremendous amount of excitement among the general public.
While some individuals praised his courage, others were unimpressed. In fact, the Mumbai Police filed a FIR against him as well. Well, the commotion has not yet subsided.
An internet-circulating video depicted a mimicry artist imitating famous reactions to Singh’s photoshoot. You should absolutely check it out as well, as the Internet is really impressed.
Sanjoy Ghose distributed the now-viral video on Twitter. In the almost 2-minute movie, the mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde, who is also a dentist and a comedian, demonstrates his talents.
Sumedh imitated celebrity reactions to Ranveer’s provocative photoshoot.
He began with Nawazzudin Siddiqui and modified his memorable dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur, Part 2 as well.
He imitated John Abraham’s style and even made jokes about Singh’s thighs.
“He really needs to work on his thighs. And a bit on the arms,” Shinde remarked, imitating the actor’s mannerisms.
In addition to Sonu Nigam, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anil Kapoor, Sumedh’s impersonations were spot-on.
Here is the viral video:
Fantastic! Superb! Hilarious! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JuTArKsoDz
— sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) August 2, 2022
The video got 1 million views and many positive comments. Netizens praised the spot-on impersonation in the comments section.
“Who is this guy? Such on-point mimicry. “Ekdum jhakaas,” one user commented.
Another user remarked, “Pankaj Tripathi was brilliantly done! Probably one of the more difficult actors to mimic. “
Here are some further comments:
who is this guy. absolutely fantastic.
Pankaj Tripathi’s was the best.Advertisement
— uncharged lepton (@vimalk78) August 2, 2022
Awesome mimicking
— Siraj (@Sirajshahab1982) August 2, 2022
Brilliant!… That's talent.
— LOL Before The Storm🎭 (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) August 2, 2022
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.