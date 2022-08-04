Advertisement
date 2022-08-04
Artist mimics stars reacting to Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot

Articles
  • Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot generated a tremendous amount of excitement among the general public.
  • An internet video depicted a mimicry artist imitating famous reactions to Singh’s photo shoot.
  • The video has gone viral online with over a million views.
The majority of you may already be aware of Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot.

The actor stripped down for a photoshoot with Paper Magazine, and his naked photos generated a tremendous amount of excitement among the general public.

While some individuals praised his courage, others were unimpressed. In fact, the Mumbai Police filed a FIR against him as well. Well, the commotion has not yet subsided.

An internet-circulating video depicted a mimicry artist imitating famous reactions to Singh’s photoshoot. You should absolutely check it out as well, as the Internet is really impressed.

Sanjoy Ghose distributed the now-viral video on Twitter. In the almost 2-minute movie, the mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde, who is also a dentist and a comedian, demonstrates his talents.

Sumedh imitated celebrity reactions to Ranveer’s provocative photoshoot.

He began with Nawazzudin Siddiqui and modified his memorable dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur, Part 2 as well.

He imitated John Abraham’s style and even made jokes about Singh’s thighs.

He really needs to work on his thighs. And a bit on the arms,”  Shinde remarked, imitating the actor’s mannerisms.

In addition to Sonu Nigam, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anil Kapoor, Sumedh’s impersonations were spot-on.

Here is the viral video:

The video got 1 million views and many positive comments. Netizens praised the spot-on impersonation in the comments section.

“Who is this guy? Such on-point mimicry. “Ekdum jhakaas,” one user commented.

Another user remarked, “Pankaj Tripathi was brilliantly done! Probably one of the more difficult actors to mimic. “

Here are some further comments:

