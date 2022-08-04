Artist mimics stars reacting to Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot generated a tremendous amount of excitement among the general public.

An internet video depicted a mimicry artist imitating famous reactions to Singh’s photo shoot.

The video has gone viral online with over a million views. Advertisement

The majority of you may already be aware of Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot.

The actor stripped down for a photoshoot with Paper Magazine, and his naked photos generated a tremendous amount of excitement among the general public.

While some individuals praised his courage, others were unimpressed. In fact, the Mumbai Police filed a FIR against him as well. Well, the commotion has not yet subsided.

An internet-circulating video depicted a mimicry artist imitating famous reactions to Singh’s photoshoot. You should absolutely check it out as well, as the Internet is really impressed.

Advertisement

Sanjoy Ghose distributed the now-viral video on Twitter. In the almost 2-minute movie, the mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde, who is also a dentist and a comedian, demonstrates his talents.

Sumedh imitated celebrity reactions to Ranveer’s provocative photoshoot.

He began with Nawazzudin Siddiqui and modified his memorable dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur, Part 2 as well.

He imitated John Abraham’s style and even made jokes about Singh’s thighs.

Also Read Viral: Man stunned footpath cracks seconds after he walks on it A footpath cracked seconds after a man walked on it. The video,...

“He really needs to work on his thighs. And a bit on the arms,” Shinde remarked, imitating the actor’s mannerisms.

Advertisement

In addition to Sonu Nigam, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anil Kapoor, Sumedh’s impersonations were spot-on.

Here is the viral video:

Advertisement

The video got 1 million views and many positive comments. Netizens praised the spot-on impersonation in the comments section.

“Who is this guy? Such on-point mimicry. “Ekdum jhakaas,” one user commented.

Another user remarked, “Pankaj Tripathi was brilliantly done! Probably one of the more difficult actors to mimic. “

Here are some further comments:

who is this guy. absolutely fantastic.

Pankaj Tripathi’s was the best. Advertisement — uncharged lepton (@vimalk78) August 2, 2022

Awesome mimicking — Siraj (@Sirajshahab1982) August 2, 2022

Advertisement

Brilliant!… That's talent. — LOL Before The Storm🎭 (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) August 2, 2022

Also Read Watch: Police follow cow along an Alabama highway A cow escaped from an animal control vehicle on Interstate 65 near...