Australian woman tries desi snacks for the first time

An Australian woman’s video of her eating desi snacks has gone viral online.

Tannar ate Bhakarwadi, Nutcracker, Kurkure, Uncle Chips, mathri and many more desi snacks.

Her responses to all of them were too funny to miss.

Desi food is known all over the world for being tasty and different. We have plenty of proof that a big part of the population loves to eat desi foods. But if you still don’t believe that, we have a video that might convince you otherwise. So, an Australian woman tried desi snacks for the first time in a video that has gone viral online. Her responses to all of them were too funny, and you should check them out.

Tannar, a person who makes videos and posts them on Facebook, shared the video that is now going viral. At the start of the clip, she tries out Bhakarwadi. She called them “little cinnamon rolls” and couldn’t get enough of them. Then she ate the well-known namkeen called “Nutcracker.” Tannar also ate Kurkure, Uncle Chips, mathri, and many more Indian snacks. She seemed to really like Soan Papdi, and in the over 6-minute video, she even tried pickles.

The post’s title says, “Aussie gal tries Indian snacks.”

Check out the popular video here:

When the video was shared online, it got more than 5 million views. People on the Internet had a lot to say about the popular video, as the comments section shows.

Here are the comments:

