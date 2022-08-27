Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Australian woman tries desi snacks for the first time
Australian woman tries desi snacks for the first time

Australian woman tries desi snacks for the first time

Articles
Advertisement
Australian woman tries desi snacks for the first time

Australian woman tries desi snacks for the first time

Advertisement
  • An Australian woman’s video of her eating desi snacks has gone viral online.
  • Tannar ate Bhakarwadi, Nutcracker, Kurkure, Uncle Chips, mathri and many more desi snacks.
  • Her responses to all of them were too funny to miss.
Advertisement

Desi food is known all over the world for being tasty and different. We have plenty of proof that a big part of the population loves to eat desi foods. But if you still don’t believe that, we have a video that might convince you otherwise. So, an Australian woman tried desi snacks for the first time in a video that has gone viral online. Her responses to all of them were too funny, and you should check them out.

Tannar, a person who makes videos and posts them on Facebook, shared the video that is now going viral. At the start of the clip, she tries out Bhakarwadi. She called them “little cinnamon rolls” and couldn’t get enough of them. Then she ate the well-known namkeen called “Nutcracker.” Tannar also ate Kurkure, Uncle Chips, mathri, and many more Indian snacks. She seemed to really like Soan Papdi, and in the over 6-minute video, she even tried pickles.

The post’s title says, “Aussie gal tries Indian snacks.”

Check out the popular video here:

When the video was shared online, it got more than 5 million views. People on the Internet had a lot to say about the popular video, as the comments section shows.

Advertisement

Here are the comments:

Also Read

Viral video of huge bumpy slide at an Amusement park amused netizens
Viral video of huge bumpy slide at an Amusement park amused netizens

A video of a huge slide at an American amusement park has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netizens love a couple's financial market-themed wedding invitation
Netizens love a couple's financial market-themed wedding invitation
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
Shark swallows camera giving us a unique look inside its mouth
Shark swallows camera giving us a unique look inside its mouth
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' viral girl shows amazing dance steps
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' viral girl shows amazing dance steps
Passenger dies in bizarre accident when a rod pierces his neck
Passenger dies in bizarre accident when a rod pierces his neck
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story