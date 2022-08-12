Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless
Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless

Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless

Articles
Advertisement
Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless

Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless

Advertisement
  • An 11-month-old baby is shown for the first time seeing fireworks in the sky.
  • The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are in love with it.
  • The little girl’s father can be seen helping her raise her head so she can see the beautiful scenery.
Advertisement

A baby of 11 months old is shown for the first time seeing fireworks in the sky in a video that has gone viral on social media. The baby’s reaction is priceless, and it goes without saying that netizens loved this cute video to pieces. Lo Beeston was the first to post the video. After that, Pubity put it on their official Instagram account. The video has been watched 3 million times on Instagram.

In the video that is going viral, you can see a baby girl looking up at the sky while fireworks are going off. She can’t believe how beautiful the fireworks are making the sky look. The little girl had a big smile on her face and kept looking up, most likely because she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. The little girl’s father can be seen helping her raise her head so she can see the beautiful scenery.

Click here to see the video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Advertisement

People can’t get enough of this video on the internet. The little girl’s hilarious reaction has broken the internet, as these cute comments show.

As one person wrote, “She is just so precious. I hope she always looks at the world this way.”

See below for more comments:

Advertisement

Earlier, this video, which was recently posted on Instagram and has been going viral, shows what happens when a baby tries chocolate for the first time. And if you like sweets, especially chocolate, you’ll understand his reaction, to say the least.

Also Read

Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next
Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next

A video of a dog at a bar watching a musician has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mashup of SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Salman Khan's Mashallah is lit!
Mashup of SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Salman Khan's Mashallah is lit!
Watch: young child making sandwich goes viral
Watch: young child making sandwich goes viral
Watch the unusual encounter between tiger and leopard
Watch the unusual encounter between tiger and leopard
Spot The Difference: Can you find 7 differences in 31 seconds?
Spot The Difference: Can you find 7 differences in 31 seconds?
Viral: DDLJ scenario is recreated by a content creation team
Viral: DDLJ scenario is recreated by a content creation team
Brain Puzzle: Only Detective Brains can spot Thief in this picture
Brain Puzzle: Only Detective Brains can spot Thief in this picture
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story