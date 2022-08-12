Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless

An 11-month-old baby is shown for the first time seeing fireworks in the sky.

A baby of 11 months old is shown for the first time seeing fireworks in the sky in a video that has gone viral on social media. The baby’s reaction is priceless, and it goes without saying that netizens loved this cute video to pieces. Lo Beeston was the first to post the video. After that, Pubity put it on their official Instagram account. The video has been watched 3 million times on Instagram.

In the video that is going viral, you can see a baby girl looking up at the sky while fireworks are going off. She can’t believe how beautiful the fireworks are making the sky look. The little girl had a big smile on her face and kept looking up, most likely because she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. The little girl’s father can be seen helping her raise her head so she can see the beautiful scenery.

Click here to see the video:

People can’t get enough of this video on the internet. The little girl’s hilarious reaction has broken the internet, as these cute comments show.

As one person wrote, “She is just so precious. I hope she always looks at the world this way.”

See below for more comments:

Earlier, this video, which was recently posted on Instagram and has been going viral, shows what happens when a baby tries chocolate for the first time. And if you like sweets, especially chocolate, you’ll understand his reaction, to say the least.

