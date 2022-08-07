Balenciaga mocked for launching a Rs 1.42 lakh trash bag

The Trash Pouch will be included in Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which will debut in Paris in March.

The bag costs $1,790 (approximately Rs 1,42,569) and has gone viral on social media.

Balenciaga is back with another controversial product just two months after debuting super-distressed sneakers. First phatte hue joote, now kachre ka thela.

Recently, the luxury brand introduced the “most expensive garbage bag in the world” for $1,790. (approximately Rs 1,42,569).

Images of the strange “trash pouch” that looks like a trash bag have gone viral on social media.

The Trash Pouch will be included in Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which will debut in Paris in March, and will soon be available in stores.

Highsnobiety posted an Instagram photo of the Balenciaga trash pouch with the description, “@balenciaga is trash, literally, as The ‘Trash Pouch’ has finally debuted in-store. Who would have believed that Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 ‘The Trash Pouch’ is “inspired by a waste bag?”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, told Women’s Wear Daily.

As expected, the brand’s latest launch is being ridiculed on Twitter. Netizens argued Balenciaga is trolling those who would spend money on this “garbage bag“

“Balenciaga is trolling you with this one. You’re literally throwing away money here,” a user tweeted.

Another user remarks, “So you can look homeless, but this time with style.”

“They are really trying to make a joke out of the consumers at this point,” a third user commented.

Twitter users reacted to Balenciaga’s trash bag:

BALENCIAGA IS SELLING THE BLACK TRASH BAG FOR US$1000+. HIGH FASHION TROLLING US. — THE EMPEROR; (@basikarlyKarolo) August 6, 2022

Balenciaga is out of ideas 😳🤡 — Ruta Peters (@rutapeters) August 5, 2022

