  Bangladeshi Hero Alom sings Zindagi Do Pal Ki 
  • Hero Alom can be seen singing a hit tune from the Bollywood film industry.
  • The most interesting aspect of the video is his dissonant and disharmony-filled voice.
  • After the tragic passing of singer KK in May, a video was uploaded on YouTube as a way to pay tribute to him.
Here is a video that has gone viral, which certainly nobody asked for, but here it is anyhow. It stars the Bangladeshi superstar Hero Alom, who can be seen singing a hit tune from the Bollywood film industry. However, the reason the video has become so popular is not because of its catchy tune. The most interesting aspect of the video is his dissonant and disharmony-filled voice.

Alom can be seen performing the song “Zindagi Do Pal Ki,” which was featured in the movie “Kites,” in the video that has since gone viral. Hrithik and Barbara Mori appear in the music video for the song. After the tragic passing of singer KK in May from a major heart attack, a video was uploaded on YouTube in his honour as a way to pay tribute to him.

On the other hand, the video of the well-known actor and singer from Bangladesh has only recently gone viral.

Check out the video by clicking here:

 

It is reasonable to say that not all of the comments made by internet users regarding this cover of a Bollywood song were complimentary, but it is clear that they did not hold back when expressing their views on the matter.

Check out the comments below!

