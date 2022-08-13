Advertisement
Baraati man gives 'shagun' through QR code




  • Suman Rastogi put the now-famous video on Twitter.
  • In the short video, you can see a man using Paytm to send “shagun” to someone playing the dhol.
  • The video was watched more than 2 million times and got a lot of attention.
Digital ways to pay are becoming more popular, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic caused so much trouble around the world. People like to pay with their phones more because it’s easy, quick, and doesn’t require any extra steps. The other good thing is that you don’t even have to figure out how much change you have or count it. But in a baraat, a man took things a step further. How, you ask? Well, he gave the person playing the dhol a QR code with the word “shagun” on it. And no, we are not kidding.

Suman Rastogi put the now-famous video on Twitter. In the short video, you can see a man using Paytm to send “shagun” to someone playing the dhol. The man put his phone in a ritualistic circle around the groom’s head and then gave money to the dhol vaala in the baraat.

The post’s caption says that the event took place in Bihar.”How to use technology, only Indians know very well,”  the post’s caption says.

Check out the popular video here:

The video was watched more than 2 million times and got a lot of attention. People on the Internet were shocked and went to the comments section to say what they thought.



