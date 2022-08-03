Belfast Zoo births endangered giraffe

Baby giraffe Ballyhenry at Belfast Zoo: Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies

Ballyhenry, a Rothschild’s giraffe calf born at the Belfast Zoo on July 24, has been named after his father.

Rothschilds are among the most endangered subspecies of giraffes.

The birth of a Rothschild’s giraffe at the Belfast Zoo is being celebrated.

Ballyhenry was born on July 24 at 2.30 pm inside the giraffe house, which was closed to the public for bonding purposes.

The male calf is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and both he and his mother, Casey, are doing well, according to the zoo.

Traditionally, giraffes at the Belfast Zoo are given names beginning with Bally.

The male Rothschild’s giraffe calf was given the name Ballyhenry, a townland in County Antrim, by curator Raymond Robinson.

Take a look:

Advertisement Meet Handsome Henry! 🦒

We’re delighted to announce that an endangered giraffe was born at Belfast Zoo!🎉

Proud mum Casey gave birth on Sunday 24 July afternoon, mum and baby are doing well!❤️

Find out more on our website: https://t.co/s05ED6c6a9

Photo credit Zookeeper Nick. 📸 pic.twitter.com/dhSxXmieKM — Belfast Zoo (@BelfastZoo) August 2, 2022

According to the zoo, newborn giraffes typically weigh about 100 kilogrammes and stand about 1 metre and 9 inches tall.

Rothschild’s giraffes are among the most endangered subspecies of giraffes. As a result of unlawful hunting and habitat destruction, only approximately 2,000 are thought to exist in the wild.

The general giraffe population has moved from “endangered” to “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to sustained conservation efforts, however the Rothschild’s giraffe subspecies remains endangered.

Alyn Cairn, the manager of Belfast Zoo, stated that the zoo initially accepted Rothschild’s giraffes in 1988 and has since welcomed 39 calves.

“We’re proud to participate in a European breeding programme and collaborate with zoos around the world. Our breeding success helps to ensure that there is a safety net population of this endangered subspecies,” she explained.

