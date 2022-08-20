Advertisement
Edition: English
  Bhai Bhabhi danced to ZNMD's Senorita
Bhai Bhabhi danced to ZNMD’s Senorita

Bhai Bhabhi danced to ZNMD’s Senorita

Bhai Bhabhi danced to ZNMD’s Senorita

Bhai Bhabhi danced to ZNMD’s Senorita

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, or ZNMD for short, is one of those feel-good Bollywood movies that just make you feel good. People feel the same way about the songs from the super-hit movie. Khaabon Ke Parindey is a great song for a road trip because it makes you feel calm and peaceful. Senorita, on the other hand, makes you want to dance like you don’t care about anything. When you watch a bhaiya and bhabhi dance to Senorita at their wedding, you’ll want to dance your heart out, too.

The Instagram user “indian dancefederation” posted the video, which has gone viral with over 1 million views and 77k likes. The reel shows Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol dancing to Senorita with a man and his sister-in-law.

Like in the movie, the bhabhi starts the dance while holding a fan in the clip. Soon after, her brother-in-law joins her, and the two of them put on a fun show. Their dance moves are well-coordinated, and their whole show was a lot of fun and energy. Netizens loved their dhamakedar dance so much that they filled the comments with fire and clapping emojis.

Check out the video below:

A post shared by Indian Dance Fedration (@indian_dancefederation_)

