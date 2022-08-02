Black bear enters Connecticut home and steals snacks

Bill Vannie was working in his yard when he went inside for a drink.

When he came back out of the kitchen, he saw a black bear eating food left on the counter.

The bear had broken through a screen door to get into the house.

Christine Vannie from West Hartford said that her husband, Bill, decided to come inside for a drink while he was working in the yard early on Sunday morning.

When the man went into his kitchen, he saw a black bear on the counter eating marshmallows and peanut butter crackers that had been left out.

“Go on, that way. Go. Get out of here,” In a video that Bill Vannie took while he was chasing the burglar back outside, you can hear him yelling.

After looking into it, the couple found that the bear had broken through a screen door to get into the house.

Christine Vannie said that a few days before, someone broke into the home’s garage and stole the refrigerator. The couple thinks that the same black bear did both things.

Vannie said that the incidents had been reported to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and officials have said that a bear trap will be set up near the couple’s home as a precaution.

