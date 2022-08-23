Advertisement
Boy begging for his true love by touching her feet

Articles
  • The meme page “funtaap” posted the video with the caption “Baby maan jao na”.
  • The video has been seen over 73,000 times and liked 4,600 times.
  • People on the Internet thought this was funny and made fun of the guy in the comments section.
First love is both a wonderful and painful experience that teaches you a lot. Both the first love and the first heartbreak are always very painful. People often have this kind of thing happen to them in school. One of these broken-hearted lover boy was seen begging his true love to take him back.

The meme page “funtaap” posted the video on Instagram with the caption  “Baby maan jao na” The video has been seen over 73,000 times and liked 4,600 times. In the video, you can see a high school girl standing on a sidewalk. She just broke up with her boyfriend. At the same time, the schoolboy is kneeling on the ground and folding his hands to beg the girl for his true love to take him.

The boy then touches the girl’s feet and tries to persuade her, but she shakes her head no. The boy holds the girl’s feet so she can’t leave, and he keeps pleading with her to take him back. People on the Internet thought this was funny and made fun of the guy in the comments section.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

