  Brave young boy from Gujrat foils a robbery
Articles
  • Ahmed Ali Riaz was riding his bicycle home from school when he saw thieves steal his bicycle.
  • The police rewarded him for his bravery by buying him a new bicycle.

Ahmed Ali Riaz, a little Pakistani boy, has written a story that demonstrates that no matter how young you are, you can still stand out for justice and what is proper.

The young child was riding his bicycle home from school when he witnessed an incident in the street. In broad daylight, the thieves fled after snatching the bicycle.

Ahmed, a student in the eighth class, decided that when they approached him, he would smash the stolen bicycle with his own, while the rest of the people on the street were hesitant to intervene. He struck the robbers and pursued them.

Due to this brave deed, the police were able to apprehend the criminals. The police in Ahmed’s neighbourhood have announced a reward for his bravery, and the neighbours have purchased him a new bicycle.

