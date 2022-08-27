Bride dances on ‘Mujhe Naulakha’ with her thumkas

The Instagram account bridal lehenga design has posted a video with the caption “Muje no lakkha manga de”.

The video shows a bride dancing by herself to the hit song “Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re”.

People on the internet loved the dance performance.

Desis is in the middle of the wedding season, and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos that show how crazy a big fat wedding can be. When we talk about a desi wedding, we can’t forget the important roles that dance and music play.

One of these dance videos is going viral, and it shows the bride stealing the show as she makes her way to the dance floor with her “zabardast” dance. In the video, you can see the bride dancing by herself to the hit song “Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re.” From the video, it looks like the jaimala ceremony is already over because the bride is wearing a garland around her neck. The beautiful bride dances to the song with coordinated steps and lots of energy. She doesn’t seem shy at all.

Take a look at the video here:

The video is quickly going viral, and people on the internet loved the dance performance. The video has gotten more than 800 likes and a few comments. People put a lot of heart and fire emojis in the comments and said nice things about the bride.

