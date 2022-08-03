Cat cuddles golden retriever pup as mom watches

Video shows a cat comforting a grieving golden retriever puppy.

The video has 27,000 upvotes.

WARNING: This video may make you cry.

A cat, a mother dog, and her youngster have a beautiful moment online. The video shows a cat comforting a grieving golden retriever puppy. The video may make you cry.

TikTok shared the clip. Reddit helped it gain attention. "Well… it looks like you got this. I'll just take a nap!" the video's caption imagines the cat telling the mama dog. A video caption says the cat's name is Fig and the dog is Olive.

The video opens with a whining golden retriever puppy. The cat sits next to it and starts kissing it immediately. The pup’s mother, who stands behind them and watches, is stunning to see. At the end of the video, the cat hugs the puppy while the mama dog sleeps while her companion babysits.

Watch video:

21 hours ago, the video was shared. The post contains several comments. They couldn't stop praising the video's sweetness.

As a Reddit user posted, “When you finally find a good babysitter and can take some time for yourself,” while another commented, “Mama doggo looks so exhausted and at the end so thankful. Melts my heart,” the third one stated, “I love how the cat looks at the mom like ‘you going to handle this?’ Then the ‘FINE’ flop down to handle it. Lol too cute,” wrote a fourth, “I think Olive is a tired parent who needed a break lol.”

