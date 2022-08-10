Cat playing a prank on a person, See what happened next

A video of a cat playing a joke on a person was posted on Reddit.

The cat walks toward the person in front of them but changes direction when it gets close.

The video has received almost 7,800 upvotes since it was posted four hours ago.

A video of a cat playing a prank on a person was recently posted on Reddit. If you love watching videos of cats, this clip will make you laugh out loud. You might also want to watch it more than once.

The video was posted on Reddit with the caption, “Embracing for some snuggles when…,” At the beginning of the video, a cat stands in front of a person. The person opens their arms and squirts as the cat walks toward them. But when the cat gets close to the person, it changes direction and goes in a different direction, leaving the person confused.

Check out the video:

Since the video was posted four hours ago, it has gotten almost 7,800 upvotes. People have left different kinds of comments on the post. A few people told stories about cats.

A Reddit user wrote, “Every cat owner knows this pain,” “My cat runs to me, slow blinks, then tries to lead me to the treat cupboard. Cats know we want their love and will do anything for it,” said someone else. “That cat knows exactly what they were doing. The classic fake out,” said a third. “Interested. Interested. Interested. Suddenly lost interest,” joked a fourth. “Cats being cats,” one person wrote.

