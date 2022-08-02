Chimpanzee in jeans kisses photographer

Sowmiya Chandrasekaran went to Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand.

She sat on a swing, and a chimp in jeans sat next to her.

Chimpanzee did everything for the camera, from posing with his hands on her shoulders to giving her a kiss.

You never know what you’ll find on the Internet, and this crazy video going viral So, have you ever been to a photo shoot with a chimpanzee? And with another person? Well, we just watched it, and it would be great if you did too. Sowmiya Chandrasekaran went to Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand, and took some photos with a chimp there. You did read that correctly. A clip of the same thing has, of course, gone viral online.

An employee from Safari World was there to watch over the photo shoot.

Check out the popular video here:

When the video was shared online, it got a huge 5.2 million views. Netizens also had a lot to say about it, and the comments section was full of their thoughts.

Here are the comments:

