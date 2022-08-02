Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Chimpanzee in jeans kisses photographer
Chimpanzee in jeans kisses photographer

Chimpanzee in jeans kisses photographer

Articles
Advertisement
Chimpanzee in jeans kisses photographer

Chimpanzee in jeans kisses photographer

Advertisement
  • Sowmiya Chandrasekaran went to Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • She sat on a swing, and a chimp in jeans sat next to her.
  • Chimpanzee did everything for the camera, from posing with his hands on her shoulders to giving her a kiss.
Advertisement

You never know what you’ll find on the Internet, and this crazy video going viral So, have you ever been to a photo shoot with a chimpanzee? And with another person? Well, we just watched it, and it would be great if you did too. Sowmiya Chandrasekaran went to Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand, and took some photos with a chimp there. You did read that correctly. A clip of the same thing has, of course, gone viral online.

Sowmiya Chandrasekaran went to Thailand and went Bangkok’s Safari World. She sat on a swing there, and a chimpanzee in jeans sat next to her. The animal did everything for the camera, from posing with Sowmiya with his hands on her shoulders to giving her a kiss on the cheek. He even gave a kiss on her hand like a true gentleman. No, we are not kidding!

An employee from Safari World was there to watch over the photo shoot.

Check out the popular video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 𝕊𝕠𝕨𝕞𝕚𝕪𝕒 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕜𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕟 (@sowmiya_chandrasekaran)

Advertisement

When the video was shared online, it got a huge 5.2 million views. Netizens also had a lot to say about it, and the comments section was full of their thoughts.

Here are the comments:

Advertisement

Also Read

Chimpanzee shares apple with Tortoise, internet goes viral
Chimpanzee shares apple with Tortoise, internet goes viral

A video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story