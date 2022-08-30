Cobra climbs on sleeping woman, chills there for one hour

A woman was sleeping when a cobra was seen sitting on her back.

The snake sat with its hood open for more than an hour.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter and shared it with his friends.

A woman was sleeping when a cobra was seen sitting on her back. This was a terrifying sight. According to news reports, the snake sat with its hood open for more than an hour in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

The woman was lucky that the snake didn’t hurt her. The woman in the video was reportedly taking a break on a cot after finishing her fieldwork. Soon after, the snake climbed onto her back and was seen just chilling there. When the woman saw what was happening, she began to chant God’s name and ask him to protect her. The snake sat still on her back for about an hour and then left without hurting her.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter. He sent the video to his friends and wrote, “When something like this happens, what would you do?” For the record, the snake left after a few minutes without hurting anyone… (This came from a coworker)”

Watch the video below:

When this happens, what would be your reaction?? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm…

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/N9OHY3AFqA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2022

People were shocked when they saw the video, which has gone viral. People also talked about similar events and experiences.

As one person wrote, “Almost forty five years ago my grandmother gone through same situation she didn’t move and luckily cobra didn’t harm her,” while another commented, “Salute to her confidence.” wrote someone else, “I would have died.”

More reactions below:

1/2 True Story. Something similar happened with me when I was 16. A snake coiled behind my head while I was in slumber. Snakes were common in villages during monsoon especially the villages by the water bodies. I woke up with a start when I felt my hair moving continuously.. https://t.co/xLFiSz7ypd — Soldier/Storyteller (@MajorAkhill) August 28, 2022

Cobra had sit on my father's chest while sleeping in his childhood. https://t.co/HAH293kiSy — Awariyaan 🧡🚶 (@awariyaan) August 29, 2022

OMG… The best part is the reaction of the calf…. Good to know none were harmed…. https://t.co/IocotIe6LQ

This was in Karnataka, she was chanting Shiva mallayya miraculously snake went without harming. — Ravindra Balekai (@rvbalekai) August 28, 2022

