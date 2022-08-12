Commonwealth Games features Tamil Nadu’s folk dance

A dancer named Mithuja shared the video that is now going around the world.

In the video clip, she danced the traditional dance Dappankuthu with Usha Jey and Janusha.

The women were wearing plain white kurta sets and did a beautiful dance to the Tamil song.

This year, the Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham, London. Even though the games ended on Monday, we want to talk about a short video from the closing ceremony. In the video, you can see three women representing our golden culture at the ceremony’s end. They did a folk dance from Tamil Nadu called Dappankuthu, which you should check out.

A dancer named Mithuja shared the video that is now going around the world. In the video clip, she danced the traditional dance Dappankuthu or just Kuthu with Usha Jey and Janusha. The women were wearing plain white kurta sets and did a beautiful dance to the Tamil song Dia Dia Dole for the crowd. Kuthu, on the other hand, is a type of dance that puts an emphasis on percussion.

“Letting go your body and your mind. Kuthu is a way for us to set our emotions free. It is the rawest form of ourselves. We are really happy that we could represent our culture at such a big competition as the #CommonwealthGames22. Felt UNREAL to perform our Tamil street dance over there,” Mithuja wrote about the clip as she shared it.

Check out the popular video here:

The video of the Commonwealth Games got over 6 million views and a lot of comments from people on the Internet. People had a lot of nice things to say about the beautiful women, and the comments section showed that.

Here are the comments:

