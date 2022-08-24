Cute Kittens Dance to Charlie Puth’s Song in Perfect Sync

A video of three kittens dancing together is going viral.

They are dancing to the song “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth.

The title of the video was “Dancers first, kitties second”.

Everyone on social media loves videos of animals doing silly and funny things. It’s always fun to watch cute kittens play around and get into trouble. Speaking of which, a video of cats dancing together in perfect harmony is going viral. In the video, three kittens are dancing to the song “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth. They are so cute! All three of them move their heads and sway at the same time.

Cats Doing Things, an Instagram page with 1.5 million followers, posted the video. It says in its bio that every cat thinks it is the best Instagram page ever. The video was posted by a TikTok user who went by the name khimcy1128. The title of the video was “Dancers first, kitties second.”

See the video below:

So far, 25,502 people have liked the video. It has gone viral. People on the Internet loved the video and said they wish their cats could do the same thing. One user said,“That grey one looks like my girl, Kitty Minaj!” Someone else said, “How adorable!!!” A third person said, “Should’ve used the “Night at The Roxbury” theme.”

People say that a daily dose of pet cuteness is good for their mental health. These cute and adorable animal videos are a great way to cheer up. Researchers have shown that watching videos of cute or funny animals or birds makes people feel calmer and less stressed.

