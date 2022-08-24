Cute pet bringing “welcome home gifts” for his owner went viral; Watch

This video has gotten more than 1.63 million likes.

If you’ve seen cute pet videos online or if you have a pet, you know they sometimes send gifts. That’s pretty much what you can see in this Instagram video that has been going viral ever since it was posted. The video has been shared on a page about a cute dog named Good Boy Ollie. This dog is not only cute, but also well-known on social media. It has more than 5.51 lakh loyal followers on its page. And this video of it bringing “welcome home gifts” for its owner is sure to make you laugh out loud, especially if you have a pet or have been close to one.

The dog’s Instagram bio says that he is also a “certified good boy,” and everyone else on the Internet says the same thing. This video has been posted on Instagram with a caption that explains what is going on in the video and how normal it is for the person who owns this dog. It says, “When you have a retriever, you have gifts that never end.”

Since it was posted on August 12, this video has gotten more than 1.63 million likes.

Someone on Instagram said, “The gift that keeps on giving!” “I love Ollie even though I’ve never met him,” wrote someone else. Several other Instagram users have used the comments section of this popular dog video to share it with their friends and family.

