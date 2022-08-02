Cutest father-daughter moment at college graduation ceremony

The video was shot in Scotland at a college graduation ceremony.

A video of a special moment between a father and his daughter have gone viral on Instagram. The clip, which was shot in Scotland at a college graduation ceremony, is something you can’t miss.

The video, which was shared by Aashish Nalawade, shows him getting his diploma at a convocation ceremony. As Aashish walks up to the podium to get the award, his daughter cheers for him from the crowd. The video doesn’t show it, but Aashish’s daughter says, “I love you, Daddy!” and he blows her a flying kiss and shows her a heart.

Read the caption of the post, “My graduation ceremony wouldn’t have got any better without my little princess. As her words echoed through the silent ceremony hall- ‘Congratulations Daddy! I Love You!’, my heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt ‘Being father to my daughter’ is the biggest accomplishment and achievement to me. She is the world’s best daughter, but you know what people actually say ‘LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE FATHER’. This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever.”

Check out the video below!

The video has been watched over a million times and gotten a lot of responses. People loved how nice they were to each other and how cute the little girl was when she cheered.

Check out the comments below!

