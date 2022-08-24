‘Dead woman’ on Thailand beach is an inflatable doll

Beachgoers were shocked to find a woman’s “corpse” on the sand.

Police and paramedics arrived and taped off the scene. They then realised that the woman was a rubber sex doll.

The doll has now been removed in order to prevent it from scaring tourists.

Advertisement

There’s news and news that lasts. Thailand had a similar occurrence. Thai beachgoers were shocked to find a dead woman “corpse” on the sand. According to the media, they phoned the police in horror. Read on to learn more.

Locals thought they saw a naked murdered woman on August 18. Police and paramedics arrived and taped off the scene. They then realised that the woman was a rubber sex doll. Reread.

As media described the naked corpse as a Japanese AV Idol sex doll. One doll costs $500.

Bang Sean police spokeswoman: “On August 18, 2022, rescue teams were informed that people on the beach were shocked to see a young woman naked and unconscious. The officers then rushed to check and from a distance saw a small, beautiful woman with a bare bottom. But when they moved closer it turned out to be an AV doll. Her head was missing and her bottom was exposed. We checked on the internet and they cost about 20,000 Baht (approximately Rs 44,137).”

He added, “We believe the doll had been dumped in a river or canal before entering the sea and washing up on the sand. It has now been removed in order to prevent it from scaring tourists. If the owner wants to reclaim their doll, they can collect her from the rescue team’s station.”

Also Read After OTT release, internet noticed baby with no face in Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's 'Shamshera' becomes web sensation due to goof-ups....