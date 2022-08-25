Desis love US Navy officers singing ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

A video of US Navy officers performing Bollywood song has gone viral.

The video is gaining a lot of attention online, and many in India are overjoyed.

Many praised King Khan and acknowledged the important role that Bollywood plays in bridging peoples’ divides.

At a luncheon held for the Secretary of the Navy on the Potomac River in Washington, DC, the United States Navy performed a rendition of a well-known Bollywood song, creating a heartwarming moment between the United States of America and India. A video of US Navy officers performing the title tune of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular film “Kal Ho Naa Ho” has gone viral, winning the hearts of Indian people all over the world.

On Wednesday, News Mobile uploaded the stunning video on Twitter along with the caption “A Jugalbandi for India-US Dosti ..

US navy officers sing a Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac river in #WashingtonDC.”

See the video here:

As one user wrote, “A great tribute to Bollywood’s role in being a contributor to India-US dosti.” while another commented, “Global Super Star Shah Rukh Khan.” A third said, “World’s Biggest Moviestar India’s Pride , Shah Rukh Khan.”

